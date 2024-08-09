Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 49,747 Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 93.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 177,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 110,770 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,782,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,009,000 after buying an additional 56,935 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tenaris by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,576,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,545,000 after buying an additional 1,228,287 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 23,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.71. 2,089,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,328. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $40.72.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). Tenaris had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Tenaris’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tenaris from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

