Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Genesis Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 479.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,417,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after buying an additional 194,258 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,020,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,126,000 after buying an additional 760,739 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,028,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,799,000 after buying an additional 175,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 78,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,525 shares in the company, valued at $259,096.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.35. 251,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $15.17.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $756.26 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

