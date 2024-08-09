Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Invests $25.33 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 369,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,328,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,060,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.28, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

