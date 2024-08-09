Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Invests $3.32 Million in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 227,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $914,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AHR. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,328.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AHR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.72. 1,216,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

