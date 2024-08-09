Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Invests $3.84 Million in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 92,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in LKQ by 54.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in LKQ by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,934. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,084 shares of company stock valued at $521,096 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

