Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Invests $30.02 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 262,469 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,021,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.4 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,775,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,622. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $159.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.