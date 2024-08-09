Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Invests $35.05 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,180,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,053,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSB stock remained flat at $29.93 during trading hours on Friday. 4,467,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,769. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $30.04.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

