Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New $121.14 Million Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,137,000. MercadoLibre makes up about 1.4% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MELI traded up $14.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,883.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 83.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,657.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,624.99. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,141.04 and a 1-year high of $1,909.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,998.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.