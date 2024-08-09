Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New $82.36 Million Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,235,383 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Masco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after buying an additional 721,117 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,341,000 after purchasing an additional 140,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,282,000 after purchasing an additional 159,052 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,411,000 after purchasing an additional 254,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,245,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,136,000 after purchasing an additional 319,029 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

MAS traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $72.44. 1,168,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,121. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

