Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 214,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,487,000. ServiceNow accounts for 1.9% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ServiceNow as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 5,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.22.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $14.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $811.08. 796,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,625. The company has a market capitalization of $166.27 billion, a PE ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $754.06 and a 200 day moving average of $755.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $850.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,264 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

