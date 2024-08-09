Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.11. 4,133,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,252. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $92.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average is $84.51.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

