Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,019,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,382,000. Copart accounts for approximately 1.2% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Copart as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 81,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Copart by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,823. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.46.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
