Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 50.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Nutrien by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $69.09.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

