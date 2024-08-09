Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,312,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,200,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.6% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.17. 20,495,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,268,685. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The company has a market cap of $867.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

