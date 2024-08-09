Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 205,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,466,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.30.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,766 shares of company stock valued at $6,802,276 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $463.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,958. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $468.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.41. The company has a market cap of $164.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

