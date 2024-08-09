Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Takes Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 15,960.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 66,556 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 755,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $122,228.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.2 %

PAG stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.81. The company had a trading volume of 113,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.95 and a 52 week high of $179.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.70%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.