Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,766,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $8,857,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 88.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,072,000 after purchasing an additional 523,656 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 72,968 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Welltower stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,819. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.36 and a 200 day moving average of $97.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 144.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.83.
Welltower Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 330.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
