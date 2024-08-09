Manulife Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Manulife Financial stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 106,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,311. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.70. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$23.69 and a 52 week high of C$37.46. The stock has a market cap of C$61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 29.14 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of C$12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.6078629 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Manulife Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total value of C$3,433,852.34. In other news, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$1,714,560.00. Also, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total transaction of C$3,433,852.34. Insiders have sold 157,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,706 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MFC. Evercore increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.45.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

