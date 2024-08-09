Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Manulife Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Manulife Financial has a payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $25.00. 172,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,793. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile



Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

