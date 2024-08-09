Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Maple Leaf Foods stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 85,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.74. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$21.52 and a 52-week high of C$30.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -178.46, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.92.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.7709368 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFI. CIBC dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.