Maravai LifeSciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of MRVI opened at $8.48 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.02.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $97,520,954.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 3,349.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 398,306 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,344,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $3,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

