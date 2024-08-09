Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) PT Lowered to $0.85 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.30 to $0.85 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 214.93% from the company’s current price.

Markforged Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKFG traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,728. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Markforged had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 133.52%. The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markforged

About Markforged

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 142,965 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Markforged by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 839,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 241,706 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners L P raised its position in shares of Markforged by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 14,731,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 136,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Markforged by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,832,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 237,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

