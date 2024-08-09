Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) PT Lowered to $0.85 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.30 to $0.85 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 214.93% from the company’s current price.
Markforged Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MKFG traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,728. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.64.
Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Markforged had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 133.52%. The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
