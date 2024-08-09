Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Positive Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marqeta from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. 4,074,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024,275. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.78. Marqeta has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $7.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $220,118.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 307,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 17,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

