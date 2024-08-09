Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The company’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ remained flat at $5.35 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,706,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,981. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.78. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $7.36.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marqeta from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.