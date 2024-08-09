Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Cut to $610.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stephens from $650.00 to $610.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

MLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $6.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $553.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by ($0.31). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

