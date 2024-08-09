Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Cut to $670.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $700.00 to $670.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s previous close.

MLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

MLM stock traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $531.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.52.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $22,265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

