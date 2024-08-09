Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,745. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

MRVL stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,578,653. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.12, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

