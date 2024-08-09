MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-1.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MasterBrand also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.50-1.62 EPS.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBC traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. 162,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,626. MasterBrand has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.51.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

