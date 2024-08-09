Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $536.00 at Barclays

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $530.00 to $536.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mastercard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $507.55.

NYSE MA opened at $455.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.13. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $423.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total transaction of $64,857,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,222,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,491,836,955.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,035,067 shares of company stock valued at $917,231,686. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,399,279,000 after buying an additional 330,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,574,347,000 after buying an additional 43,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,989,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

