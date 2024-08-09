Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTCH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.07.

MTCH stock opened at $34.87 on Monday. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,848,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,903,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17,295.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,240 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,613,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Match Group by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,566,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

