Materion Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Materion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Materion has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Materion to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $111.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,632. Materion has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $145.08. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $425.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,185.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

