Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.600-5.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.75. 1,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.02 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Materion will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $128,862.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,185.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,185.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

