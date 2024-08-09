Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 113.62%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Matterport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,638,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,119. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. Matterport has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 209,180 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $922,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,297,287.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $108,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,425,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 209,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $922,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,297,287.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,344 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

