Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Maximus updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-6.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $86.80. 1,273,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.75. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

