MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Issues Earnings Results

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.75), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of ($37.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

MBIA Stock Performance

Shares of MBIA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,189. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $195.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.45. MBIA has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $118,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MBIA from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of MBIA from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

