MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.75 EPS

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.75), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of ($37.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

MBIA Stock Performance

MBI traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 523,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,189. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $195.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.45. MBIA has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

Get MBIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $118,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MBIA from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of MBIA from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MBIA

About MBIA

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.