McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 555.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.47.

McKesson stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $543.91. The company had a trading volume of 154,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,821. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.75. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $404.72 and a 1 year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.72. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $18,703,160 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

