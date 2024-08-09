McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

MCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.47.

Get McKesson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded down $6.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $541.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,197. McKesson has a one year low of $404.72 and a one year high of $637.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $591.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.