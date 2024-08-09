Meter Governance Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $14.80 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $14.80 million and $90,443.89 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000780 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,175,714 coins and its circulating supply is 31,132,852 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,175,714 with 31,121,078 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.48373067 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $104,381.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

