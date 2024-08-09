MetisDAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.57 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $32.73 or 0.00054317 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $194.15 million and approximately $10.57 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,931,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,931,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 33.20469562 USD and is up 9.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $12,263,586.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

