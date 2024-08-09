MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Lowered by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 73.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $69.77. 210,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.77.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

