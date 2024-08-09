M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 224.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 224.17 ($2.86).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.88) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 215 ($2.75) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of LON MNG opened at GBX 201 ($2.57) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,675.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 241.10 ($3.08). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 204.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 211.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54.

In other M&G news, insider Edward Braham bought 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £50,184 ($64,132.91). Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

