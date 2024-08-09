MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $54.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several analysts have commented on MGM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle purchased 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,719,987.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,544,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,719,987.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197 and have sold 147,988 shares worth $5,991,759. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

