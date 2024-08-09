Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $158.72 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $860,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $88,363,931.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $1,851,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $860,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,363,931.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,174 shares of company stock valued at $13,716,343 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

