Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Given New $184.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $154.00 to $184.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

MAA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.56.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $153.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $154.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $713,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 949,171 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,085,000 after acquiring an additional 600,547 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,030,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,499,000 after acquiring an additional 522,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10,178.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after acquiring an additional 346,174 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

