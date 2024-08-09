MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

MidCap Financial Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

MFIC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. 235,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.50. MidCap Financial Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFIC. Compass Point upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

