Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSBI. Stephens dropped their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th.

MSBI opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $451.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $120.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

In related news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $26,334.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at $264,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $26,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $42,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 950.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2,688.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

