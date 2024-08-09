MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

MDXG has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 59.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 42,757 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 393,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 909.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 124,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

