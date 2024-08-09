Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Posts Earnings Results

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12), Zacks reports.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

