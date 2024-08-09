MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Cut to $120.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.47. The stock had a trading volume of 249,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,463. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.81 and its 200-day moving average is $124.49. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $147.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

